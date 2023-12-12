Celebrate Xmas with Diablo IV

HQ

More and more games are adding their festive Christmas celebrations, and even Diablo IV wants in on it. Blizzard has therefore launched something they call Midwinter Blight, which isn't exactly the cozy season we're used to. Here's how you can participate in all the fun:

"From December 12, 10 a.m.-January 2, 10 a.m. PST players on the Seasonal Realm in World Tier I or above can sink their sword into frostbitten demons by heading over to the Midwinter Square in Kyovashad and speaking with Gileon, the bard. After hearing rumors about spiteful dangers lurking in the snow and the advanced cold sapping the morale of Kyovashad's citizens, Gileon seeks to reignite the holiday spirit in the townsfolk the only way he knows how—with a celebration!"

Amongst other things, we'll get Frost-Weathered Trinkets as loot and we even get to decorate the Midwinter Square (and a whole lot more), but once again... this is not your typical Christmas celebration. Head over this way to read all about it and don't forget to check out the overview trailer below.