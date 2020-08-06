Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news

Celebrate UK game music tonight with Game Changers

The livestream event will feature performances from Chipzel, Luci Holland, and more.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

If video game music and/or chiptunes are your thing, then tonight's Game Changers promises to be a show worth watching, with the likes of Chipzel, Luci Holland, and Nyokeë preparing to perform at London's Loading Bar. Here's a description of what you can expect:

Providing a mix of live-as-it-happens performances and exclusive video content, the evening will feature high-energy rave sets from chiptune and synth artists Chipzel and Circuit Bird, an exclusive Zoom-recorded collaboration between composer Luci Holland and the Tinderbox orchestra, a journey through the diverse genres of indie game specialist Ninichi and the synth-heavy retro game sounds and visuals of singer and producer Nyokeë.

Arranged by UK trade body Ukie and sponsored by a new music game called Fuser (NCSoft), the show will start tonight at 19:30 BST / 20:30 CEST and will run for more than four hours. You can catch the event over on www.twitch.tv/ukietv, and money is being raised for two charities, game-focused GamesAid and Mermaids, a charity supporting trans and gender-diverse young people.

Celebrate UK game music tonight with Game Changers


Loading next content