Celebrate today's release of Tron: Ares with a special behind-the-scenes video and new footage

Please note: This featurette has been provided by Disney Spain, so the subtitles and dubbing of the scenes are in Spanish. We ask for your understanding and clarify that the purpose was to share with all Gamereactor readers this exclusive sneak peek before seeing the film.

Although our colleague Javier didn't come out of the cinema too happy after seeing Tron: Ares, there's no doubt that the previews we've been seeing over the last few months about the Disney blockbuster exuded popcorn charm and a desire to sit in a cinema seat and disconnect from the real world and connect to the digital one.

Tron: Ares arrives today on cinema screens around the world, and Disney Spain wanted to share with Gamereactor readers a short 'Behind the scenes' clip exclusively from the film, where director Joachim Rønning talks about the scale of the production and how to shoot one of the most emblematic scenes of the film, the chase on light bikes at night in the real world, they had to cut a good part of the accesses and roads of the city of Vancouver.

Rønning also says that it was important to him to shoot as much as he could with the camera before adding digital effects, to which actress Gillian Anderson, who plays Elisabeth Dillinger in the film, talks about the scale of the sets. All in grand style, as actress Jodie Turner-Smith (Athena) confirms, the film was shot with IMAX screens in mind, and you feel "surrounded by the sound and the music". As we told you in the review, in Tron: Ares, Daft Punk passed the baton to Nine Inch Nails for the soundtrack.

