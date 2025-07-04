Win a HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini Wireless as part of Gamereactor's Summer Competition

HQ

The summer is in full swing and while many of you are looking to embrace the heat and bask in the sunshine, we at Gamereactor are offering up something else to be excited about. Our annual Summer Competition has returned, and this year it is being expanded to our entire network, meaning fans from the shores of Portugal to the mountains of Norway to the Far East and beyond can join in for a chance to win some special goodies.

To begin with, we're offering up a HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini Wireless. To be in for a shot at winning, all you need to do is navigate to the Instagram post below, read the instructions included and partake in the competition, and you could find yourself the lucky winner of a HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini Wireless.

We'll be drawing winners on August 8, so be sure to register your interest as soon as possible. And, don't forget to return for the next three Fridays, as we'll have new competitions lined up each week.

