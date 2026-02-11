Celebrate the season of love with a new seductive and tormented Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival trailer

HQ

Valentine's Day is just a few days away and while many of you are likely preparing for the most romantic day of the calendar year, Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games are celebrating in a darker and more twisted way.

To mark the occasion, a new trailer for Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival has been shared, which has a particular focus on the story of the horror game. We get to learn more about protagonist Aiden and why he is venturing into the depths of the underworld, encountering cruel and sadistic Cenobites along the way. Spoiler alert, it's in the name of love, as he's going through these frightening trials to save his girlfriend known as Sunny.

While we don't yet know the confirmed launch date for Hellraiser: Revival, beyond sometime in 2026, we do know that the game will feature a series icon, as Doug Bradley is returning to voice the iconic Pinhead in the project.

Check out the latest trailer below, and stay tuned for more on the game as it seems to be closer than further away from launch.