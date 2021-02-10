Celebrate the Chinese New Year with cheap games for Xbox

You're watching Advertisements

We recently reported that Stream was honouring the Chinese new year with a big sale, and Microsoft wants in on this as well. They have now announced a celebration of the year of the ox with a Lunar New Year Sale.

We've checked it out and it is pretty massive discounts on several new AAA games, indies and classics that we think could be of interest. Here are some highlights we can recommend:

• Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection - 50% off

• Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - 25% off

• Control: Ultimate Edition - 30% off

• Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - 60% off

• Dirt 5 Year One Edition - 50% off

• Doom Eternal - 67% off

• Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - 40% off

• Immortals: Fenyx Rising - 40% off

• Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - 25% off

• WRC 9 Deluxe Edition - 50% off

• Yakuza: Like a Dragon - 30% off

To take a look on everything that is on sale, head over this way. The sale ends on February 15, so hurry up to get some goodies and save a couple of hard earned bucks.