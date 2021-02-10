Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Celebrate the Chinese New Year with cheap games for Xbox

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, Doom Eternal, and Immortals: Fenyx Rising are just a few of the discounted titles.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

We recently reported that Stream was honouring the Chinese new year with a big sale, and Microsoft wants in on this as well. They have now announced a celebration of the year of the ox with a Lunar New Year Sale.

We've checked it out and it is pretty massive discounts on several new AAA games, indies and classics that we think could be of interest. Here are some highlights we can recommend:

• Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection - 50% off
• Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - 25% off
• Control: Ultimate Edition - 30% off
• Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - 60% off
• Dirt 5 Year One Edition - 50% off
• Doom Eternal - 67% off
• Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - 40% off
• Immortals: Fenyx Rising - 40% off
• Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - 25% off
• WRC 9 Deluxe Edition - 50% off
• Yakuza: Like a Dragon - 30% off

To take a look on everything that is on sale, head over this way. The sale ends on February 15, so hurry up to get some goodies and save a couple of hard earned bucks.

Celebrate the Chinese New Year with cheap games for Xbox


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy