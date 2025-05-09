Celebrate Pixar's heritage with this new Lego set

HQ

Disney and Lego have long been teaming up for an array of sets spanning Star Wars, Marvel, and their various other projects and productions. Occasionally, we see sets arriving that look to celebrate Disney as a production giant, be it in the form of film cameras, the famed Cinderella castle, and now even a nod to Pixar's excellent heritage.

The beloved Pixar lamp known as Luxo Jr. has been turned into a 613-piece set that sees the light fixture able to bounce on a Pixar ball that also serves as a stand. We're told that the lamp has rotating and moving elements, while the ball itself can be opened to reveal Pixar-inspired Easter eggs from The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Monsters Inc., Toy Story, Finding Nemo, and Up.

The set will cost £59.99/$69.99/€69.99 and stands 29 cm high, 14 cm wide, and 11 cm long, with the set debuting on June 1.

