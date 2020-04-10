Celebrate Mario's 35th birthday with Uniqlo clothes

Are we about to be hit by a new wave of remastered versions of Super Mario games on Nintendo Switch? We've heard reports and seen evidence of Nintendo's determination to celebrate Super Mario's 35th anniversary with different partners. For example, we know all about the interactive Lego Super Mario, and this week we also found out that there is a new collection of Mario-themed threads by Uniqlo in the works.

As you can see in the images below, there are t-shirts and shorts featuring Super Mario from his NES and SNES days, among other characters from the series. Colourful but not overloaded; that seems to be the general idea behind the Super Mario 35 Anniversary line.

T-shirts for adults cost 14.90€/£12.90 and for kids, they're 9.90€/£7.90 and 7.90€/£5.90. If you feel like celebrating with some new threads, take a look here.