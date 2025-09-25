Celebrate Little Nightmares 3 with a new comic series set in the unsettling world

HQ

This year, Little Nightmares 3 will have to do a lot of lifting when it comes to horror games launching in the spookiest season of the year. As Silent Hill f and Cronos: The New Dawn, as examples, are already here, Supermassive's threequel will be one of few big horror titles actually debuting in October.

So, to celebrate this being the case, why not put yourself into a bit of a Little Nightmares coma in October, by not just playing the upcoming game but also snagging a new comic based on the franchise.

Launching on almost the same day as the game, this comic run spans three issues and is known as Little Nightmares: Descent to Nowhere. As for the plot, we're told the following:

"Hush, a timid mute girl awakes in a jail cell. Desperate to escape, she befriends another prisoner, Mono, who understands this world far better than her, they will have to find their way out of a very dark Dungeon.

"Elsewhere, Myra is a detective exhausted by life who meets someone who reignites her will to make a difference. They resume investigating unresolved cases of children vanishing year after year without a trace."

The comic series is written by Lonnie Nadler with art from Dennis Menheere, and the first issue arrives on October 8, the second on November 5, and the third is unclear but likely in December.

Check out the cover art for the comic below.

