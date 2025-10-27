Celebrate 25 years of Halo by attending Halo Fest in Seattle next winter

HQ

Next year is set to be a very big one for Halo fans, as it's the 25th anniversary of the shooter series, something that is being celebrated with a remake of Halo: Combat Evolved's campaign and perhaps something else too...

But this won't be all, as Halo Studios has revealed Halo Fest, an event that will happen in the winter of 2026 in Seattle and will be composed of a three-day event spanning a convention and a concert.

The announcement for the event explains: "If you love the music and anytime you see a saxophone you think of Halo 3: ODST - Halo Fest welcomes you. If you love all forms of multiplayer including cooperative and competitive - Halo Fest welcomes you. And if the community at large is a big part of why you continue to love this franchise - Halo Fest welcomes you all."

Halo Fest will run between December 11-13, with the concert held on the 11th and taking the festivities to the Benaroya Hall in the city for a "full-length" event that will feature "25 years of the iconic scores that played a part in making Halo the cultural touchstone it is today." All of this will be performed by the Seattle Symphony.

As for the convention, this will then span the 12th and 13th at the Seattle Convention Center and will be the "annual pilgrimage for the whole community" where we can expect "Community Stage, voice actors in attendance, cosplay contest, meetups, and more."

Are you interested in attending Halo Fest next year?

