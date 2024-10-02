Celebrate 20 years of World of Warcraft with this MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Super Slim GPU

HQ

It has been almost 20 years since Blizzard opened the doors to Azeroth and allowed fans to begin their journey in World of Warcraft. The MMORPG launched in November 2004, meaning the 20th anniversary is almost upon us, something that Blizzard is commemorating by teaming up with MSI for a special edition graphics card.

Specifically, it's the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Super Slim that has been given the WoW treatment. The card has a black and gold colour scheme and WoW 20th anniversary logos on the centre of the fans, making it a must-have for WoW players that are looking to upgrade their battlestation.

To see more of this special GPU and to learn more about the specifics behind it, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus delves into the gadget.