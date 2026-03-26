Celebrate 20 years of Hannah Montana by staying in the Disney character's Malibu beach house

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Over the years, Airbnb has offered all sorts of quirky and unusual guest homes that allow a handful of users the opportunity to stay in themed locations based on iconic fictional worlds. There has been a Shrek's swamp home, a version of the X-Men mansion, Edna Mode's home from The Incredibles, even Polly Pocket's compact crib. Now, with the 20th anniversary on the horizon, it's Hannah Montana's turn.

To mark two decades of Miley Cyrus' most famous Disney character, Airbnb has served up an opportunity to stay in Hannah Montana's Malibu beach house. Yep, you'll be able to live the best of both worlds in a home loaded with eccentric clothes, with questionable interior decor, and just a hop, skip, and a jump from the ocean.

We're told that the home offers a "legendary closet", ocean views and a backyard beach, a karaoke stage to perform hits or to relax and watch Hannah Montana episodes on a big screen, and also "design details and nostalgic touches inspired by Hannah's world".

The home is available to be booked between April 6 and 16 and it offers room for up to four guests per stay, with stays lasting only one night each.

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Would you stay in Hannah Montana's home?