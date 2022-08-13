Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Celebrate 15 years of Assassin's Creed with some quality alcohol

Whiskey, rum and vodka.

HQ

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed has been around for 15 years, and at least most of the people playing those games are over 18... right? So what a better way to celebrate than to have a drink? Nothing!

Antheum Studios is producing Assassin's Creed Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Spicy Rum and Assassin's Creed Valhalla Vodka. Whiskey is already available, while rum and vodka should arrive in September 2022.

People living in the U.S.A. may make their pre-order online, and the rest of us may have to contact our local alcohol company and ask them to make an order. Either way, it would be a great thing to have these in your private AC collection, right?

Just remember to be over 18, and drink responsibly.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

