news
Peaky Blinders

Celebrate 10 years of Peaky Blinders with some anniversary merchandise

Posters, mugs, and even iconic caps are available.

It's quite surprising to hear that Peaky Blinders is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary, but it is. The drama series starring Cillian Murphy as the ruthless yet brilliant Thomas Shelby first made its debut in 2013 and has since found huge success all around the world. To this end, you can now join in on the 10-year celebrations with some new merchandise.

As revealed by the Peaky Blinders X account, there are a new range of metal signs, posters, mugs, and fabric caps (not fitted with razor blades, of course) available to pick up, all so that you can flaunt your interest in the iconic series.

While Peaky Blinders has concluded its run as a TV series, there are plans to conclude the show once and for all with a film, which is seemingly still a while away but steadily being worked on.

