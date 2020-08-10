CDPR on Cyberpunk 2077's lifepaths, music and weapons

You're watching Advertisements

In today's City Night Wire episode, CD Projekt Red revealed more about how the choice of your "lifepath" in Cyberpunk 2077 affects your game experience. Nomads live in the Outlands, the open area that surrounds Night City. This is not the most friendly zone you can drive around, but there are quests awaiting that help you find out more about the people who (have to) live their lives in this harsh environment. As a corpo, we don't know much about this kind of life because we do the dirty work for the super-rich of Night City. If we choose this path, we will gain insights into company secrets and understand more quickly what people want from us. Those who grew up as Street Kids cannot access such insights but they are attentive because they had to fight their way through Night City without any such advantage.

In the second part of today's developer diary, CD Projekt Red let Refused talk, the real Swedish musicians who are doing the music for the virtual in-game rock band Samurai. We see Johnny Silverhand while singer Dennis Lyxzén talks about how it's "a bit frustrating" singing for him. Those interested in the music can take a look behind the scenes of the sound production and listen to a new track<a>, while everyone else gets some insight into the in-game concerts of Cyberpunk 2077.

Finally, the sci-fi RPG's various weapon systems were discussed. A basic distinction is made between three variants: there are 'power weapons' that shoot projectiles that ricochet off surfaces. If you aim accurately, you can shoot around corners and hit enemies behind cover. Tech weapons don't have to do this because thanks to electromagnetic charges they have the power to shoot enemies through cover or even walls. Smart weapons identify targets and find their own way to them. As soon as you've locked onto your targets, you no longer need to aim to hit them.

As the game progresses, V becomes more effective in handling firearms and cyberware. Accuracy increases, we waste less time reloading, and move faster through the world with our guns equipped. Weapons are basically divided into four degrees of rarity, from common to legendary. We buy new equipment from dealers, find it in boxes, or tear it from the cold dead hands of fallen foes.

When it comes to weapon adaptation, a distinction is made between attachments and chips. Attachments, i.e. sights, silencers or various ammunition types, are physically attached to the weapon, but they have only a superficial effect on the stats. Small chips that are installed in the weapons change the RPG values directly and increase damage, accuracy and the likes.

That's a lot to take in so I'll leave you with a reminder that Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC on November 19. You can also play the title on next-gen systems, too, once they drop this winter.

Finally, there will be a third edition of Night City Wire, but currently, neither the date nor the topics are known. If that makes you sad, check out our latest in-depth <a href="/cyberpunk-2077-handson-impressions/">hands-on preview, that will definitely make you feel better.