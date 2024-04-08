CDPR makes fun of Ubisoft, claims The Witcher 4 will be a "AAAAA game"

HQ

Skull and Bones didn't get a very warm welcome from either the gaming press or gamers when it was finally released earlier this year after an eternally long development time. A game that Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot even had the nerve to describe as a "AAAA" title in an interview.

Something that now CD Projekt Red has chosen to make fun of when they now claim that the upcoming The Witcher 4 will be another forward and a "AAAAA" game. This is something that came in response to a question about the company's approach to grading games during an investor chat as per Stock Watch.

"Ours will be AAAAA".

Personally, we had hoped for a few more A's, or what do you say?

Are you looking forward to The Witcher 4 and what do you think of the gaming world's way of grading games?