CDPR bringing more Cyberpunk 2077 info to fans in June

Ever since its reveal, we have been eagerly waiting for Cyberpunk 2077 to arrive. The game was originally set to launch in April of this year, however, the developer CD Projekt Red needed a bit more time for "playtesting, fixing and polishing", and as a result of this the release date of Cyberpunk 2077 waspushed back to September.

A while ago we found out that the game has some pretty "hardcore" content judging from the rating it's been given by Brazil's classification board. This only makes us more curious about the game itself. Luckily, we might get more information soon.

CD Projekt Red just teased fans a bit on Twitter by sharing a photo, asking fans to "get ready" for something called "Night City Wire" on June 11.

While no details were shared, CDPR's Global Community Lead Marcin Momot shared the same image and wrote: "Stuff will be shown!"

What do you expect to hear about on "Night City Wire"?