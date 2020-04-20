Cookies

Cyberpunk 2077

CDPR and Xbox collaborate on Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X

A Cyberpunk 2077-themed Xbox One X is on its way, complete with extra LEDs and custom artwork.

CD Projekt Red and Xbox have been teasing gamers with cryptic messages and videos on social media for a while now and we reported on both a Cyberpunk 2077-themed controller being leaked by Amazon as well as what we assumed to be a Cyberpunk 2077-themed Xbox console being hinted at by Xbox last week. Shortly thereafter, Xbox revealed the custom console, the Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle, which comes with the very controller that was leaked by Amazon.

The console comes complete with a custom Cyberpunk 2077 design and sports extra LEDs on the chassis. Take a look at the bundle below.

Cyberpunk 2077

