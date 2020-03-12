CD Projekt will start on The Witcher 4 after Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has been sent to rating agencies such as PEGI, and they will classify the game into age ratings, the president of CD Projekt Red, Adam Kiciński, explained. During the meeting with journalists, Kiciński also revealed that as soon as the Cyberpunk 2077 is released, the studio will start working on another big production in the Witcher universe.

"We have two worlds and within these worlds we want to create our games - therefore all planned games are either "Witcher" or "Cyberpunk" he added.

After Cyberpunk's debut, the largest CD Projekt production team is to deal with the multiplayer game set in this universe, and the second largest team will create two feature expansions for the base game, which are supposed to resemble Blood & Wine and Hearts of Stone.

As for the next fantasy project, which at the moment we will simply call The Witcher 4, it will be developed by the smallest team. For now, we only know that it will not necessarily be called "The Witcher" and Geralt will not return as a protagonist. It is speculated that players will be able to play as Ciri or maybe even create their own hero.

As one might expect, we will have to wait at least four years (if not more) for the next game set in the Witcher universe. The report, however, ended with a very positive note, as CD Projekt "cemented relations with Andrzej Sapkowski" and will cooperate with the writer in the upcoming game.