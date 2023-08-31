Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt: We are "very happy" with Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty pre-orders

It seems like the first and final DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 is off to a great start.

After one of the worst launches ever for a AAA game with Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red decided to rebuild trust in both the studio and the game. This led to a lot of hard work that finally seemed to have paid off last year with the game finally reaching full potential and cool projects like the animé Edgerunners.

Today, sales of Cyberpunk 2077 are soaring and it seems like people are currently really begging for more. Today we got some nice proof of this during the company's first half 2023 earnings conference, where CD Projekt revealed that they are in fact "very happy" with the pre-orders of the upcoming expansion Phantom Liberty. And not only that, they also expect the numbers to grow a lot "during the final pre-release days".

Phantom Liberty launches on September 26 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. We got a new trailer of things to come during Gamescom last week, which you can check out below.

Cyberpunk 2077

