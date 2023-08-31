CD Projekt: We are "very happy" with Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty pre-orders

HQ

After one of the worst launches ever for a AAA game with Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red decided to rebuild trust in both the studio and the game. This led to a lot of hard work that finally seemed to have paid off last year with the game finally reaching full potential and cool projects like the animé Edgerunners.

Today, sales of Cyberpunk 2077 are soaring and it seems like people are currently really begging for more. Today we got some nice proof of this during the company's first half 2023 earnings conference, where CD Projekt revealed that they are in fact "very happy" with the pre-orders of the upcoming expansion Phantom Liberty. And not only that, they also expect the numbers to grow a lot "during the final pre-release days".

Phantom Liberty launches on September 26 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. We got a new trailer of things to come during Gamescom last week, which you can check out below.

Thanks GamingBolt