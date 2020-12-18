CD Projekt: We are not in discussions with Microsoft about removing Cyberpunk 2077

You're watching Advertisements

Sony stunned the world of videogames last night, when they suddenly decided to remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store, and they will also give the money back to all unhappy customers who wish to return their purchase. So what will Microsoft do then, as both Xbox One S and Xbox One X are reportedly having issues as well (with Xbox Series S/X working fairly well?).

Well, Reuters asked CD Projekt Red this question, and the company's CEO Adam Kiciński answered:

"We are not in such discussions with Microsoft at the moment,"

Basically, it seems like Cyberpunk 2077 will remain a very surprising console time exclusive for Xbox for an uncertain amount of time. When the game is coming back to the PlayStation Store is unknown, but we assume it will need at least one patch before Sony will consider it.

What do you think of Sony's decision to ban Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store, despite previously selling equally troubled games like Driveclub, No Man's Sky and Fallout 76 - and how do you think Microsoft should handle this?

Thanks Windows Central