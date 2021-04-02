CD Projekt to simultaneously develop AAA Witcher and Cyberpunk games in 2022

You're watching Advertisements

There's been a pretty hefty amount of CD Projekt, Cyberpunk 2077, and The Witcher news these past few days, as the Polish studio recently gave a strategy presentation explaining its plans for the coming months and years.

As part of that list, the next-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3 was detailed, a new developer acquisition was mentioned, and CD Projekt also revealed that starting from 2022, it would be starting "parallel AAA development" for Cyberpunk and Witcher games.

"We are planning to build cross-functional teams to work on both IPs," said Pawel Zawodny, CTO of CD Projekt in the presentation. "These teams will blend disciplines and expertise, so we have closer communication and skill sharing going on from the beginning. Cross-functional teams allow different aspects of development to run in tandem without complication."

There has been no mention as to what AAA games this tandem development relates to, but hearing that both are seemingly moving forward together should mean we won't have to wait eight years between the announcement and release of a CD Projekt game, as was the case with Cyberpunk 2077.