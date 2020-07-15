CD Projekt shows off Cyberpunk 2077 district Santo Domingo

You're watching Advertisements

CD Projekt Red's upcoming sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release in November of this year and to sate the hunger of its many fans who have seemingly taken the multiple delays with stride, the developer has teased the many different districts of the game's setting of Night City through concept art on social media (we touched on the variety of the districts in our recent hands-on preview which you can read here).

The latest in line is Santo Domingo, one of the city's oldest districts, and you can take a look at the run-down industrial area below.