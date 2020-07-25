CD Projekt releases concept art of new Cyberpunk 2077 district

You're watching Advertisements

CD Projekt Red is hard at work bringing its upcoming sci-fi RPG extraordinaire Cyberpunk 2077 onto store shelves worldwide on November 19 of this year. That release date means a bit more waiting on the part of the fans eager to play the game but to sate that hunger, CD Projekt Red has been releasing various pieces of content ahead of time, such as virtual concept art tours of the game's many districts and next up is the Badlands.

Located outside of the city, the Badlands consists of vast plains populated by Nomads who manage to stay alive and well through their wits and knowledge of the seemingly sparse, polluted and poor district.