CD Projekt Red's stock has dipped by 25% over the last two months

It has been reported that CD Projekt Red's stock has dipped by 25% since the end of August. The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 developer's market cap has seen a reduction of €2.5 billion and now sits at its lowest point since April 2020.

This could be down to multiple factors. Its share price saw a significant upturn in August following the announcement of The Witcher: Monster Slayer. The studio's biggest project to date, Cyberpunk 2077, has also seen two delays over the last two months with the title now scheduled to release on December 10, 2020.

It might be quite a dip, but we're sure that things will pick up once Cyberpunk 2077 makes a full release later on in the year.