      Cyberpunk 2077

      CD Projekt Red's CEO Marcin Iwiński steps down

      He will move to a different position within the company.

      HQ

      The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 studio CD Projekt Red is getting a new CEO. Marcin Iwiński is one of the founders of the company, and has been a joint CEO for almost 30 years. He is now leaving his position, but he is not leaving the company.

      Via a message on Twitter, Marcin Iwiński tells that he is stepping down, but will remain a major shareholder and intends to support the entire Management Board. He also stays connected in making video games. Iwiński will stay in his old position until the end of 2022.

      It seems that Iwiński's next assignment is not yet fully known, or at least not announced just yet.

      Cyberpunk 2077

