CD Projekt Red won't be ditching its open-world formula anytime soon

While there are other forms of RPG breaking back out onto the scene in a big way, CD Projekt Red doesn't have any plans to ditch its sweeping open-world RPG formula it has been working on since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

CD Projekt Red joint CEO Michał Nowakowski told PC Gamer that while games like Baldur's Gate III are an inspiration, the studio is not looking to do anything like what Larian does. "There was a lot of inspiration in what Baldur's Gate III did, but I think we're still sticking to what was in Witcher 3, Cyberpunk. But we don't want to just make another game like that, just with better graphics. We do want to innovate," he said.

"We definitely are not going to make a game like Larian did. That's the kind of game they can make. But a lot of stuff with how they can interact with the world and what it does was, for sure, some inspiration to us," he added.

There's a lot of excitement about The Witcher 4, with fans eager to get back into the world of monster hunting. However, with it having been so long since The Witcher 3 blew our socks off, we'll have to see how CD Projekt Red has changed its winning formula, or if it still can impress just as much as it did over a decade ago.