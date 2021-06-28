CD Projekt Red won't announce a new Witcher game during WitcherCon

On July 9, it is finally time for WitcherCon, which basically is what it sounds like; a live stream with plenty of stuff related to The Witcher. While we can surely expect to see more from the upcoming season two Netflix series and hopefully get some sign of life from the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - we should not expect any new announcements of games.

During E3 this year, there were a lot of publishers who decided to set the expectations on a more reasonable level by early on explaining stuff we shouldn't hope for. And now CD Projekt Red has done the same thing ahead of WitcherCon and explains on the official WitcherCon homepage:

"In case you're wondering, no new Witcher game will be announced at WitcherCon, but there are still lots of reasons to tune in! Look out for the full schedule reveal coming soon!"