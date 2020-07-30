CD Projekt Red warns people of faked Cyberpunk beta invites

You're watching Advertisements

CD Projekt Red is surely set to release the most-anticipated game of the year on November 19 of this year and, of course, people want to play it ahead of time. Lately, it appears as though fans have been receiving what they've thought to be promises of beta access keys via email but the developer has now taken to social media to debunk this as well as a beta plan altogether.

CD Projekt Red firmly states that no beta keys or promises of beta keys have been sent out to anyone, nor does the studio plan to host a beta at all, so if you've received an email stating otherwise from a third party, don't get your hopes up.

"If you recently received an email claiming to be granting you beta access to Cyberpunk 2077, it's not from us. Unfortunately, there have been more of these being sent out over the past few weeks. When we contact you via email, it'll always come from @ cdprojektred com address

Same goes for content creators. We always reach out directly from @ cdprojektred com domain. If you are being contacted by a third party claiming to be working with us (an ad agency for example), you can assume it's not genuine".

