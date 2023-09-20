CD Projekt Red wants you to start a fresh run of Cyberpunk 2077 before playing Phantom Liberty

HQ

If you're thinking about dusting off your old Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough from 2020 or 2021 and heading straight into Dogtown, you may want to think again, as CD Projekt Red has told players they may want to think about a new playthrough altogether.

This comes from a Twitter/X post from the developers, which states that while you will be able to just jump into the expansion with your current character/save, the game has changed so much with update 2.0 that it's recommended you start afresh.

"Due to the number of changes, starting fresh will enhance your overall gameplay experience!" reads the post. While this is CD Projekt's recommendation, it doesn't seem like there's anything stopping you from taking your original character on a new adventure. With just a few days until Phantom Liberty's launch as well, some might not have the time to rush through it entirely.

Will you be starting fresh in Cyberpunk 2077?