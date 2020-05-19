CD Projekt Red wants to explore Ciri's story more in the future

You watching Advertisements

CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the most acclaimed games of this generation, maybe ever. As you might remember, Geralt of Rivia's adopted daughter Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon (or Ciri for short) has a huge role in the game, and during a few small sections, we even get to play as Ciri.

VG24/7 had a chat with CD Projekt Red's principal writer Jakub Szamałek. During this Q&A session, an interesting question was brought up: "Would you like to play a game with Ciri as a lead character?"

Later Szamałek stated, that he regrets that Ciri's past wasn't explored more deeply in The Witcher 3. Especially considering how big her part is in the game's story.

"I regret we didn't get to explore Ciri's past a bit more. She's such an amazingly rich and complex character."

"Due to obvious reasons - well, she's pretty much gone for two thirds of the game - she didn't get quite as much screen time as we writers would have liked. But hey, maybe it's something we'll get to get back to in the future."

Do you think the world is ready for a Witcher game with Ciri as the lead character? Maybe a prequel game set before the events of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt? Maybe called The Witcher: Ciri's First Hunt? Leave your comments below.