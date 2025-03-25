CD Projekt Red wants to become a global pop culture and entertainment brand

HQ

After creating the renowned RPGs that are The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077, the sky is the limit for CD Projekt Red, and it doesn't want to just limit itself to making great games. As explained in a new interview with Polish outlet XYZ (via GamesRadar), joint CEOs Michał Nowakowski and Adam Badowski explained their plans for the future.

"We once dreamed of becoming the producer of the best RPG games in the world," said Nowakowski. "Over time, we realized that this can only be done for a very short time after the game is released...Today, our ambition is even higher. We want to become a global creator of pop culture and entertainment - ​​with games at the centre, surrounded by products and events aimed at fans of our productions."

"Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the anime series we created together with Japanese studio Trigger and which debuted on Netflix over two years ago," he continued. "Is just a foretaste of what we have planned for the coming years."

But, this doesn't mean CD Projekt Red will now just be chasing trends. "We focus on making games that we like," said Badowski. "We won't drop everything if, for example, survival games suddenly became popular. We don't intend to change course radically."

So, mostly CD Projekt Red remains focused on games, but there are big plans out there with the IPs it is involved with. Considering the company's rapid growth and success, you can see why the CEOs want to branch out.