CD Projekt Red wanted Idris Elba to play Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty "because he exudes cool"

HQ

In a few months time, Cyberpunk 2077 will be significantly growing in size, as the Phantom Liberty expansion will be debuting on September 26. With that date in mind, as part of our coverage of Summer Game Fest Play Days, I had the chance to sit down and play the expansion for a little while, something you can read more about in my preview here.

But not only that, as I also caught up with quest designer on Cyberpunk 2077 at CD Projekt Red, Despoina Anetaki, to learn a little more about Phantom Liberty and how Idris Elba came to be part of the post-launch content.

When asked about what it's like to work with A-list stars like Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba, Anetaki stated: "It's really great, honestly, to have them on board, both Keanu and Idris Elba. They're amazing actors. With Idris Elba we reached out to him, we wanted him to portray the character of Solomon Reed because he exudes cool, and is really able to portray this character that you would see in a quintessential spy thriller. So, it was amazing to work with them, they're great actors... And Keanu, of course, is returning and it's awesome to have him."

As for the role of the sleeper agent Reed and how this tale of espionage that Phantom Liberty is looking to weave fits into the wider Cyberpunk world, Anetaki also touched on this a tad.

"Phantom Liberty is a spy thriller expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 and that means there is a lot of intrigue and political machinations, you don't know who to trust, characters have their own motivations and they keep secrets from you. I think this gels really well with the Cyberpunk subgenre, you know it's bleak and dystopian, so it makes for a really nice atmosphere."

You can catch the full interview with Anetaki below and can look forward to playing Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles on September 26.