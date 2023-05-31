CD Projekt Red veterans found new game studio working on character-driven game set in the apocalypse

HQ

Poland has become a hub for global game development, and is the host country for many massive studios, including CD Projekt Red, 11 Bit Studios, Division 48, and more. With such a broad array of talent coming from the country, a collection of developers from these well-known studios are banding together to create a new development studio that is working on a character-driven game set in the apocalypse that promises a few twists.

The studio is known as Blank and has been founded by Mateusz Kanik, Jędrzej Mróz, Marcin Jefimow, and Mikołaj Marchewka, with each tapped and set to serve as the game director, executive producers, and managing director, respectively.

Blank has also already brought on Michal Dobrowolski, Artur Ganszyniec, and Grzegorz Przybyś to become the studio's design director, narrative director, and art director, respectively too, with each of these three and the founding members all having previous experience working at CD Projekt Red, 11 Bit, Division 48, Rookiez, and more.

"After working for years in an increasingly conservative industry, we're ready to make bold, impactful projects that share our unique creativity and values," said Kanik. "Where the industry champions a dictatorship of the creative individual, we want to give ownership to the team. Where the industry leans on crunch culture, we prefer work-life balance. Where the industry says bigger is better, we're setting our sights on highly polished games with a focus on emotion, story, and craftsmanship."

As of right now, Blank employs 10 total team members, but is in the process of expanding up to 60 individuals to support the development of the unannounced project, which aside from the brief bit of information we mentioned earlier, we're currently in the dark about. We do, at the very least, have a concept art image for the game, which you can see below.