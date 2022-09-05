Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Gamereactor
      news
      Cyberpunk 2077

      CD Projekt Red to reveal "what's next" for Cyberpunk 2077 tomorrow

      And we'll learn even more about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

      CD Projekt Red has announced that tomorrow, Tuesday, September 6, it will be hosting a livestream where it will reveal some news about what is coming to the Cyberpunk universe next.

      As announced in a tweet, we're told that this next episode of Night City Wire will revolve around two main points, the soon to stream anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and also "what's next" for Cyberpunk 2077. The exact meaning behind what will be shown for the game hasn't been mentioned, but considering we have been promised expansions at some point, a reasonable guess would be that it's time for one of those.

      As for when you can check out this stream, it will start at 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST tomorrow. Catch it live here.

