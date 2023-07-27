CD Projekt Red to layoff 9% of its staff

HQ

The Polish powerhouse of a developer, CD Projekt Red, has announced an organisational change, specifically that it will be laying off around 9% of its workforce. Equalling around 100 individuals, the reason behind the layoffs is claimed to be that the developer is overstaffed.

Speaking about the changes, CD Projekt Red's CEO, Adam Kiciński posted a letter, stating:

"We've carefully assessed all teams in the company in terms of their expected contribution to the delivery of our strategy. There's no easy way to say this, but today we are overstaffed. We have talented people on board who are finishing their tasks and — based on current and expected project needs — we already know we don't have other opportunities for them in the next year.

"The outcome is the studio parting ways with around 100 people, which is roughly 9% of the entire team. This will not be immediate as some employees will be let go as late as Q1 2024 but, in the spirit of transparency, we've chosen to share the information now. We want team members to have ample time to process and adjust to the change, and we've also made sure to offer everyone a comprehensive severance package."

CD Projekt Red has a lot of projects in the works, including the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, and then a Cyberpunk sequel known as Project Orion, and multiple Witcher titles (Project Polaris and Project Sirius). The developer is also working on its first original IP on top of all of this, with this regarded as Project Hadar.