CD Projekt Red throws out around 90% of quest ideas

CD Projekt Red is a developer known for many things, but the Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher developer has a storied history with side quests. From the monster hunts of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to the deep stories hidden within Night City, there's always a lot to explore outside of the main narrative.

PC Gamer recently asked CD Projekt Red quest designer Pawel Sasko how the developer approaches its side quests, to which Sasko responded that "a good designer has an acceptance ratio of their ideas of between five to 10%."

"If someone has 10%, this is probably one of the best people we have in the team," he continued. This means that only the cream of the crop is taken when it comes to quest ideas, and a lot more concepts than we thought are left on the cutting room floor.

"So what I do with our designers, I'm like, okay here's the list of genres. Here's a list of the themes that I want you to work with—list of topics. Write me pitches. And then they write, yeah, five, 10, 20 a day. Basically, an excellent pitch is like four sentences of like: That's the pitch. No one, no artist has only great ideas. We all have shit ideas and tons of them, we pick just a top 5%."

