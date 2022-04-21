Cookies

      The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

      CD Projekt Red: The enhanced version of The Witcher 3 does not have problems

      "There have been a lot of insinuations that we're going to launch June of next year. That's completely not the case."

      HQ

      The upcoming new edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which takes advantage of the extra horsepower of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, was supposed to be released this quarter, but CD Projekt Red decided without previous indications to move the project from the Russian studio Saber Interactive (possibly a consequence of Russia's war) and back to themselves.

      This means that the project is now delayed, but the studio still wanted to make it clear to its investors (via IGN) that the game is not in "development hell":

      "When it comes to next-gen launch of Witcher 3, there's one comment I wanted to make. I've been looking at headlines around the internet and one drew my attention: 'Witcher 3 next-gen delayed indefinitely.' [This] sounds like the game is in sort of development hell. I want to say it's not a fact. There have been a lot of insinuations that we're going to launch June of next year. That's completely not the case. The game is going to be finished in-house. Nobody is saying the game is delayed in some monumental sort of time gap ahead of us."

      So all indications are that the wait may not be as bad as feared. We also assume that this new release will give the already hyper-popular game another sales boost, or what do you think?

