CD Projekt Red takes steps to preserve mods for the next-generation of Witchers

HQ

CD Projekt Red has set up a task force to aid modders with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's transition to next-gen platforms. In the years since its original release, there have been many fan-made mods that improve quality of life and overall enjoyment of the game, and CDPR are making sure these aren't left behind.

The team published a spreadsheet containing what they deem to be the most popular mods, all of which will be fully supported upon launch. They also plan to update the WolvenKit modding tool to the new code, in order to get modders up to speed as soon as possible.

They have warned that most other script heavy mods will face errors, but the task force aims to assist and make the move as smooth as it can be. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt launches on next-gen platforms - PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 - on December 14th.

Thanks, PCGamer.