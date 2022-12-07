Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

CD Projekt Red takes steps to preserve mods for the next-generation of Witchers

Many beloved add-ons could be broken with the upgrade.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

CD Projekt Red has set up a task force to aid modders with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's transition to next-gen platforms. In the years since its original release, there have been many fan-made mods that improve quality of life and overall enjoyment of the game, and CDPR are making sure these aren't left behind.

The team published a spreadsheet containing what they deem to be the most popular mods, all of which will be fully supported upon launch. They also plan to update the WolvenKit modding tool to the new code, in order to get modders up to speed as soon as possible.

They have warned that most other script heavy mods will face errors, but the task force aims to assist and make the move as smooth as it can be. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt launches on next-gen platforms - PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 - on December 14th.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Thanks, PCGamer.

Related texts

2
The Witcher 3: Blood and WineScore

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"If this little sojourn to Toussaint is to be our final adventure with the silver-haired monster slayer, then it's a fitting conclusion."



Loading next content