Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red shows off Cyberpunk 2077 district Pacifica

A new Cyberpunk 2077 district has been shown via concept artwork by developer CD Projekt Red.

We've previously reported on concept art drops showing the various districts of Cyberpunk 2077's Night City and this time, CD Projekt Red lets us take a closer look at the planned vacation resort turned gangland, Pacifica. The district was part of a money-making resort city plan but a lack of investors caused the grand resort grounds to get abandoned which, in turn, made it a prime base of operations for gang The Voodoo Boys. You might also recognise the name from the recent Cyberpunk 2077 summer merchandise collection of which the district is used as inspiration.

Take a look at the new concept art below.

