CD Projekt Red seems to hint at a Cyberpunk 2077 expansion

After a more that a year of putting out fires from the completely botched launch of Cyberpunk 2077, it was finally released with proper versions for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X back in februari. And since then it has been fairly quiet, although the developers have confirmed we will get at least one story expansion at some point.

Right now, a whole lot of Twitter users believe this point might actually be tomorrow. Gamescom Opening Night Live starts at 20:00 on August 23, and the official Twitter accounts for The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 suddenly started interacting, with other staff from the teams contributing as well.

The most suspicious post comes from the Cyberpunk 2077, which wrote "Wann Cyberpunk-Expansion?". This is German (and Gamescom is a German event) meaning "When will Cyberpunk expand?". You can check the tweet below and please tell us what you think; are we getting an announcement of an expansion fairly soon, or is the official account for some reason really wondering when this will happen?