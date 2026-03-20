CD Projekt Red scales up The Witcher 4 as the game has almost 500 developers working on it

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Last summer, we got our first glimpse at what The Witcher 4 might look like when it releases. Compared to the cinematic trailer from the 2024 Game Awards, the Unreal Tech Demo didn't look too different, and even if it wasn't proper gameplay, it showed some visual beauty that is going to be hard to forget.

According to CD Projekt Red's joint CEO Michał Nowakowski, this is what a lot of new developers are focusing on with The Witcher 4. "Over the past year more than 220 developers have joined our teams. Most of new hires are working on The Witcher 4 where they help to improve quality and scale up solutions presented in the Unreal Fest tech demo across the entire game," he said, when discussing development teams.

As well as making the game look great, these 499 developers working on The Witcher 4 are helping to bring the game to life in plenty of other ways. We've still got no release date or window for the game yet, but with so many developers burning the midnight oil, we'd hope to hear more about a release soon.

Looking at the graph of development teams, we see there are well over 100 developers pushing Cyberpunk 2077's sequel through the pre-production phase, 71 developers working on Project Sirius, 26 creating Project Hadar - now in the concept phase - 169 people on Shared Services, and 19 developers put on projects labelled as Other.