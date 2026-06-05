CD Projekt Red reveals new information about its new IP Project Hadar

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Project Hadar is CD Projekt Red's biggest question mark as we look to the future of its games. We know there's a new Witcher trilogy, as well as a Cyberpunk sequel, but we're not sure what to expect from Project Hadar. Or, we were.

A new job ad (caught by GamesRadar) for an engineering director gave us some more details about Hadar. It isn't shy about telling us the job will be focused on Project Hadar, as it's looking for someone who "will help push the envelope for the next, immersive game in the Hadar world."

Hadar is described as an "emotional, open-world experience that will stay with gamers." Considering the past couple of CD Projekt Red games have been exactly that, we're not surprised to see Hadar following the same pattern.

Initially announced back in 2022 as being in the very earliest stages of the creative process. We'd hope that Project Hadar has made significant headway since then. The team size for Hadar isn't anywhere near the size of CD Projekt Red's Witcher and Cyberpunk teams, but the aura of mystery around the project is keeping us interested, even if we still don't know all too much about it.