CD Projekt Red reveals how we all died in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has been out for a fair few months now, and that has been enough time for CD Projekt Red to collect data on how we've all been faring. Specifically, over on Cyberpunk 2077's official Twitter/X page, we can see how we've all died.

The Militech Chimera comes in at no.1, having killed 3 million players since launch, with the Cerberus coming in a close second at 2.9 million. Both of these boss fights are pretty tough, so it's clear why they're on the list.

But coming in at no.3 is the Derelict Garages under the Stadium, which we only have ourselves to blame for. 2.6 million players failed to watch their feet and ended up falling to their doom on the slender beams in this section of the DLC.

