CD Projekt Red responds to requests for The Witcher 3 Switch 2 port

Among the roster of games heading to the Nintendo Switch 2 at the console's launch and beyond, gamers were excited to see Cyberpunk 2077 make the list. However, that got some wondering whether we'd see CD Projekt Red's other great RPG, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt make it to the new console as well.

When asked by Eurogamer if The Witcher 3 was coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, CD Projekt Red dodged the question. Gameplay technical design expert Filip Downar said that it's keeping plans under wraps right now, as it's "all in on Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition," which launches for Nintendo Switch 2.

"Our relationship with Nintendo goes back to the original Nintendo Switch, where we released The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We were happy with how that game was received by players so, when we heard about the more powerful Nintendo Switch 2, we immediately thought it would be the perfect platform for Cyberpunk 2077," Downar said.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was somehow made playable on the Nintendo Switch, but with the performance boost offered by a Nintendo Switch 2, the experience would likely be more enjoyable for a lot of players and more akin to how the game plays on modern consoles and PC.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available now on PC, PS4 & PS5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.