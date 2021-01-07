CD Projekt Red responds to falsely alleged future of Cyberpunk 2077

You're watching Advertisements

Recently, a thread that was brought up on Gamefaqs picked up a lot of attention on Reddit, as it stated that CD Projekt Red was planning a No Man's Sky sort of comeback for Cyberpunk 2077 set to take place in June. The thread also led onto a whole host of other accusations, including plans for the Xbox and PS4 versions to be separated from the rest, so they could be run on different code, and that a bunch of the code already in place is being scrapped and rewritten.

Needless to say, a lot was served up in a very short space of time, and CD Projekt Red has recently taken to Twitter (on the Cyberpunk Twitter channel) to debunk the claims, saying; "Normally we don't comment on rumours but this time we wanted to make an exception as this story is simply not true."

We don't know what the future for Cyberpunk 2077 holds right now, but we do know that several patches are set to be on their way over the coming months, each designed to bring the game up to a state that is more of a reflection of what the title should be. Likewise, we also know that CD Projekt Red does intend to keep up with its free DLC plans - you can read more on this over here.