CD Projekt Red re-confirms free DLC early 2021

On a few occasions early in December, CD Projekt Red said we should expect free DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 early next year. But this was before disaster struck (or the 'launching of the game', as some call it). Since then, it has mostly been discussions about excuses, hot-fixes and delayed multiplayer content for CD Projekt Red.

But late yesterday, they posted an update on the official homepage for the game, which basically re-affirms that the plans for free DLC early 2021 hasn't changed. We still have no clue what it is, but will of course look forward to it and we hope more patches has been released by then to make the experience more enjoyable.