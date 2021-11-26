CD Projekt Red promises more AAA-sized Cyberpunk and The Witcher

HQ

Currently, CD Projekt Red is still trying to enhance Cyberpunk 2077 to be the game it was supposed to be at the botched launch a year ago, and they have also promised a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

But this is mostly jobs that includes programmers, and it seems like others departments might be doing something very different next year. In an interview with Polish Rzeczpospolita, the studio president president Adam Kiciński reveals that they are about to start working on new AAA-sized Cyberpunk and The Witcher games.

"We are currently focusing on our two franchises. Both have enormous potential, so one of our strategic goals is to start working on AAA projects in parallel within our IPs, which is expected to happen next year."

While CD Projekt Red has talked about new projects previously, this is the first time they explicitly specified a window when the development of when the development would start. Even if Cyberpunk 2077 did not live up to the full potential, we still love the universe and would love to have more - and we're always up for more The Witcher, so... color us officially very interested.

Thanks GamingBolt