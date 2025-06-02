CD Projekt Red leaders know the studio needs to stick to its RPG niche

HQ

Over the years, and certainly with its two most-recent releases, CD Projekt Red has established itself as a developer that delivers AAA RPG experiences like few others can. It seems that the studio is well aware of this, and doesn't want to stray from making these types of experiences.

In the AnsweRED podcast (via VGC), co-founder Marcin Iwiński and joint CEO Adam Badowski agreed that they cannot really stray from what CD Projekt Red is known for nowadays. "In all that we're doing, we've learned that we need to be razor sharp focused." said Iwiński. "We cannot do so many things we would love to do, we are tempted to do."

"We tried, and it didn't work out. We have to focus on what we are good at and really put 100% into it."

"Everything is in our strategy. We're going to develop AAA RPG open-world narrative-driven games and this is our, let's say, niche. So the focus is there," added Badowski.

So, don't expect a first-person linear shooter or a VR horror game from CD Projekt Red anytime soon. So long as CDPR are making good RPGs, though, we doubt fans will want them to depart from their favoured genre.