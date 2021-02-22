CD Projekt Red issuing DMCA takedowns on Twitter to those who share stolen source codes

You're watching Advertisements

A few weeks ago, CD Projekt Red was hit by a massive cyber attack that ended up with the developer having the source code for a bunch of its titles stolen, and used as ransom by blackmailers. Instead of caving to the blackmailer's terms, CD Projekt Red issued a statement over Twitter, and in turn the source code was released for anyone to get their hands-on.

Following up on this, several tweets have been popping up sharing the source code for CD Projekt Red titles, and to fight back, the developer has been issuing several DMCA takedowns on accounts that engage in the activity. As VICE reports, CD Projekt Red has already notified at least two users by an email through a copyright firm.

VICE's Motherboard acquired a copy of the email sent by the firm, with a section reading as follows, "Description of infringement: Illegally obtained source code of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. Posted without authorisation, not intended to be released to the public."

No word has been given by CD Projekt Red on these takedowns, however as the previous statement by the developer states, "we are taking necessary steps to mitigate the consequences of such a release," the chances are these won't be the last DMCA takedowns we will see in the coming weeks.